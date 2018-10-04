Divas to light up the city

Zahara, Msaki, Nombasa Maqoko and the Kwantu Choir will perform tonight, 5 October at 7pm in the Guy Butler Theatre at the Monument. To celebrate the conclusion of a successful National Tourism Month, the National Arts Festival and Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency (ECPTA) present a one-night-only concert featuring some of our province’s finest talent.

Headlining the show will be East London-born Zahara. Her debut album in 2011 went double platinum in 17 days, and bagged her eight South African Music Awards, including Album of the Year and Best Female Artist. She followed that up with more hit albums and awards over the years, with her 2017 album, Mgodi, going gold just six hours after its release.

Supporting Zahara are two rising stars. Labelled “trailblazing” and “unique” in the media, Msaki is an acclaimed, innovative guitarist and vocalist; while Makhanda’s Nombasa Maqoko is rapidly building a fan base of people loving her afro soul sounds that are authentic to her roots.

An added bonus for concertgoers will be a chance to experience the Kwantu Choir, fresh from their triumphant performance at the World Choir Games in Pretoria, presenting a programme of music that pays tribute to some of the best women vocalists of our time.

This is a rare opportunity to see an array of talents on one stage for an extraordinary evening of song. Tickets are just R50 each – book online at www.tickethut.co.za or in person at the Monument – call 046 603 1103 if you have any queries. The Box Office will be open all day on Friday for ticket sales and for collection of tickets booked online. Beer, wine, soft drinks and snacks will be on sale.

In celebration of another iconic Eastern Cape woman, the ECPTA and the Festival toured Warona Seane’s production of OoMaSisulu to King Williams Town, Lady Grey and Queenstown in September. This tribute production is based on Elinor Sisulu’s biography of Albertina Sisulu and featured 2018 Standard Bank Young Artist for Performing Art, Chuma Sopotela in the lead role.