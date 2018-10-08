Makana Town Planning official named in awards

Makana Town Planning Official Gemma Meaton has been nominated by the South African Planning Institute (SAPI) for its National Planning Awards. The award recognises special efforts, outstanding contributions and extraordinary performance in all aspects of the planning profession, in both the government and private sectors.

Winners will receive a specially designed award and will be recognised at a ceremony during the SAPI Planning Conference in Cape Town on 14-17 October 2018.

Meaton started as a Town Planner in 2016. She initiated and remains responsible for catalytic leverage projects such as the upgrading of the airfield, renewable energy (Power X) and the Spatial Development Framework, while focusing on providing an efficient and effective planning service to the community of Makana.