Help at the end of the line

The Department of Health has declared October Mental Health Awareness month – read more on page 7. Grocott’s Mail offers our readers this cut-out-and-keep contact list of where Makhanda (Grahamstown) people can get help for depression or anxiety.
Phone Resources by SADAG:
If you are needing a referral to a psychologist, psychiatrist or support group, please can you call The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) on 011 234 4837 or 0800 20 50 26 and speak to a trained counselor who can assist you further.
Dr Reddy’s Help Line
0800 21 22 23
Pharmadynamics Police &Trauma Line
0800 20 50 26
Adcock Ingram Depression and Anxiety Helpline
0800 70 80 90
Destiny Helpline for Youth & Students
0800 41 42 43
ADHD Helpline
0800 55 44 33
Department of Social Development’s Substance Abuse Helpline (24-hour)
0800 12 13 14
SMS 32312
Suicide Crisis Line
0800 567 567
SADAG Mental Health Line
011 234 4837
Akeso Psychiatric Response Unit (24-hour)
0861 435 787
Cipla Mental Health Helpline
0800 456 789
Substance Abuse line (24-hour)
080 012 1314
Hospitals:
Settlers Hospital (Milner Street)
046 602 5000
Settler’s offers acute psychiatric services for emergencies: please visit casualty to access these services.
Settlers Day Hospital (Cobden Street)
046 622 3033
Makana Community Psychotherapy Services offers community counselling services.
Port Alfred Hospital
046 604 4000
Port Alfred offers mental health care services: please visit casualty to access these services.
Fort England Hospital
046 602 2300
For outpatient services, please contact the Clinical Secretary at extension 2352.
Local clinics
Your local clinic can assist in referring you to a hospital or nearby facility
Rhodes University Services:
Counselling Centre
046 603 7070
counsellingcentre@ru.ac.za
Students may phone or email to make an appointment
Psychological Emergencies (24-hour)
082 803 1077
Students may phone in the case of emergency.