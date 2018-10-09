Weather | About | Advertise | Subscribe | Contact | Support Grocott's Mail
Grocott's Mail
You are at:»»Help at the end of the line

Help at the end of the line

0
By on NEWS

The Department of Health has declared October Mental Health Awareness month – read more on page 7. Grocott’s Mail offers our readers this cut-out-and-keep contact list of where Makhanda (Grahamstown) people can get help for depression or anxiety.

Phone Resources by SADAG:

If you are needing a referral to a psychologist, psychiatrist or support group, please can you call The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) on 011 234 4837 or 0800 20 50 26 and speak to a trained counselor who can assist you further.

Dr Reddy’s Help Line
0800 21 22 23

Pharmadynamics Police &Trauma Line
0800 20 50 26

Adcock Ingram Depression and Anxiety Helpline
0800 70 80 90

Destiny Helpline for Youth & Students
0800 41 42 43

ADHD Helpline
0800 55 44 33

Department of Social Development’s Substance Abuse Helpline (24-hour)
0800 12 13 14
SMS 32312

Suicide Crisis Line
0800 567 567

SADAG Mental Health Line
011 234 4837

Akeso Psychiatric Response Unit (24-hour)
0861 435 787

Cipla Mental Health Helpline
0800 456 789

Substance Abuse line  (24-hour)
080 012 1314

Hospitals:

Settlers Hospital (Milner Street) 

046 602 5000

Settler’s offers acute psychiatric services for emergencies: please visit casualty to access these services.

Settlers Day Hospital (Cobden Street)

046 622 3033

Makana Community Psychotherapy Services offers community counselling services.

Port Alfred Hospital 

046 604 4000

Port Alfred offers mental health care services: please visit casualty to access these services.

Fort England Hospital

046 602 2300

For outpatient services, please contact the Clinical Secretary at extension 2352.

Local clinics

Your local clinic can assist in referring you to a hospital or nearby facility

Rhodes University Services:

Counselling Centre

046 603 7070

counsellingcentre@ru.ac.za

Students may phone or email to make an appointment

Psychological Emergencies (24-hour)

082 803 1077

Students may phone in the case of emergency.

Facebook Comments

About Author

Related Posts

Comments are closed.