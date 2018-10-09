SASSA beneficiaries misled by SASSA imposters

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) says it has been inundated with calls from beneficiaries after unmarked cash vans visited their villages, claiming they were sent by the Agency.

“These impostors allegedly ask beneficiaries to swipe their cards as many as three times in some cases in an effort to maximise bank charges,” SASSA said in a media statement Monday 8 October. “SASSA wishes to inform the public that its cash payments at various paypoints done through the South African Post Office (SAPO) only started today (Monday 8 October 2018) and that they should ignore anybody posing as SASSA, who offers to pay them.”

The Agency said that in the past, electronic payments through the post office, ATMs and merchants were done from the first day of every month.

“To this end, since the August payment cycle, all electronic payments start a day before the first of the month,” SASSA said. “Beneficiaries are requested to avoid requesting receipts when doing balance enquires at ATMs and should rather view their balances on the ATM screen to avoid unnecessary bank charges. They should also keep their PINs secret and not disclose them to anyone, including SASSA officials.”

SASSA said they do not endorse any financial institution or their cards.

“There is only one SASSA card and it is gold in colour with a SASSA and government emblem/logo at the top on either side. Any other card without these features is not a SASSA card.”

If a beneficiary wants to receive their grant through a card other than the SASSA card, they have to provide SASSA with a request for bank payment form, the Agency said. This form is available from banks, SASSA offices and on www.sassa.gov.za. A beneficiary has the right to change their method of payment from any bank to a SASSA card as well.

Beneficiaries with queries can contact SASSA toll free on 0800 60 10 11 or inbox SASSA on social media pages at SASSA News on Facebook and @OfficialSASSA on Twitter.