Mninimzi Bastile lives in K Street. He’s been growing things since he was barely as tall as a spinach plant – taught by his own green-fingered dad. The reason for him to plant is that he is unemployed. ‘I don’t have a job, or a way to make money, so this helps me a lot,’ he told Grocott’s Mail. He grows cabbages, spinach, mielies and beetroot. Recently he started planting pumpkins. He would appreciate being given more seeds to plant. – Story and photo: Lindani Donyeli