Makhanda staff join SASSA strike

The Post Office says the strike by SASSA employees at branches across the country will not affect the payment of October social grants and that recipients should go to the payment sites in their areas on the scheduled dates.

“Post Office outlets nationally are also making payments and operating normally,” the Post Office

said in a media statement on 10 October 2018.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (NEHAWU) announced the strike on

Monday, saying it was as a result of SASSA management’s refusal to resolve the challenges brought

about by the migration of the Social Grant Payment System from Cash Paymaster Services [CPS] to

the South African Post Office [SAPO].

In the statement posted on their website, NEHAWU said the full blown strike would begin on 10

October 2018. “On Wednesday the total shutdown will begin which shall halt all SASSA operations

until our demands are fully met,” the union said.

The strike was not only on behalf of NEHAWU members and workers in general, “but mostly on

behalf of the most vulnerable section of our society who rely squarely on SASSA for livelihood,” the

union said. “In this regard, NEHAWU is prepared to wage a relentless war against SASSA until they

desist from undermining workers and the 17 million beneficiaries.”

Their demands are for the biometric enrolment of beneficiaries to be suspended and consultation to

be prioritised on it; job evaluation in grants administration to be undertaken and for the option for

certain employees to perform biometric enrolment, subject to the job evaluation results.

Nehawu said staff were trained to perform biometric enrolment for beneficiaries instead of

biometric identity access and management.

“This has resulted into unhappiness and anxiety amongst workers simply because the biometric

enrolment for beneficiaries is a new function that workers were not consulted on and the employer

implemented it unilaterally.”

The biometric system had no norms and standards for workers to be evaluated on. Biometric

enrolment was not part of the job description of workers and so they weren’t remunerated for

performing it, nor was it part of the SASSA grant administration business process.

The union said the system was still very vulnerable to fraud and hacking.

In rural areas a shortage of the biometric enrolment equipment led to delays in payments.

“The system does not cater for workers living with disabilities because the system requires a worker

who has full physical ability to successfully perform the function in assisting the beneficiary. It also

allows more than one person to login using the same user identity and user credentials leading to

fraudulent activities,” the union said.

In its media statement, the Post Office said its social grant payment systems operated

independently from those of SASSA once the payments files had been transferred to the Post Office,

as was presently the case.

“In addition, the payments are done by Post Office employees, who are not affected by the strike.”

The Post Office said it had already completed paying 86% of the 6.7 million social grants recipients

that were on its October payment file.

“These beneficiaries opted to migrate to the new gold SASSA card which safeguards them from

unauthorised deductions and allows them access to their full social grants disbursements free of

service charges when they use the Post Office and listed partners,” the Post Office said. “Social

grants recipients who opt to receive their grants outside of this loop run the risk of attracting

exorbitant service charges.”

Unfortunate

Responding to the strike threat by Nehawu, Acting SASSA CEO Abraham Mahlangu said the agency

was disappointed that one of its labour organisations had threatened to embark on strike action as a

result of a disagreement on SASSA’s internal process of biometric enrolment.

According to Mahlangu, the affected staff members were provided with training to enable them to

perform the function.

“It is also important to clarify that the biometric enrolment referred to is not a new function. This

was previously done manually as part of the application process, where ink and a pad were used and

the beneficiary’s fingerprint put on paper,” Mahlangu said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Mahlangu said when SASSA entered into a contract with CPS in 2012, the ink, pad and paper were

replaced with digital capturing called biometric enrolment, and SASSA discontinued the manual

process, as this would be a duplicate process.

“In its first report to the Constitutional Court in June 2017, SASSA reported that it would take over

the biometric enrolment from CPS. This was later communicated to organised labour, before the

staff training commenced,” Mahlangu explained.

Mahlangu said it was unfortunate that the union should be resorting to strike action because SASSA

has been in talks with Nehawu regarding its grievances relating to the level of training on biometric

enrolment provided to staff.

He said SASSA went to the extent of withdrawing all disciplinary processes against employees who

refuse to perform the biometric function, pending engagements with Nehawu.

“Thus far, an agreement has been reached to provide additional training to employees, who so wish

to enable themselves to perform this critical function. SASSA has also committed to commencing

with the process to re-evaluate the whole grants value chain. The process includes re-evaluating the

biometric enrolment function itself and determining its impact on staff.”