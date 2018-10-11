Eskom threatens Makana with Festive Season cuts

The DA has called on Makana’s Mayor Nomhle Gaga to act with speed to pay Eskom and implement a Council resolution to ring-fence all electricity revenue. The party issued a statement in response to power utility Eskom’s notice published in a regional newspaper on 11 October 2018. In the notice, Eskom says it intends to impose power cuts on Makana Municipality at the start of the Festive Season, continuing indefinitely. The entity says this is because of Makana’s outstanding debt of R67 539 876.39 since 2017.

Inviting affected parties to submit representations, Eskom says it will impose regulated interruption of electricity as opposed to outright disconnection. In the first week this will be 6am-9am and 5pm to 8.30pm Monday to Friday, and 8.30am to midday and 3pm to 7pm on weekends. From the second week, the notice warns, power will be shut down from 6am to 8pm daily. This, Eskom says, is in terms of the provisions of the Electricity Regulation Act of 2006 as well as the supply agreement with Makana.

The DA said the matter had been discussed in Council’s Budget Steering Committee meeting today, Thursday 11 October.

“What is of big concern is that the Executive Mayor was kept in the dark about Eskom’s decision until the DA brought this to her attention in the meeting,” Makana councillor Mlindi Nhanha said. “The era of secrecy and non-transparency in the city hall seems to be rearing its ugly head once again.”

ABOVE: Minutes of the decision to ring-fence electricity revenue for Eskom payments.

Asked to comment on the threat, the Grahamstown Residents Association said it had been obvious for months that this would happen again.

“The GRA motivated last year via the Finance Portfolio to ensure that money collected for electricity bills would be ring-fenced to pay Eskom,” secretary Tim Bull told Grocott’s Mail. The Full Council voted on 24 November for this provision.

“The GRA learnt in May 2018 that Makana had broken ìts own resolution and defaulted on the current debt payment plan,” Bull said. “And the defaults have been repeated, once again relying on Equitable Share grant to make up the deficit.

“The big question is: Since Full Council passed a resolution in November 2017, who has authorised the breaking of this resolution? Someone must have decided not to abide by the resolution and has given authority for the Finance Department not to pay Eskom. Until Makana exercises financial discipline it is bound to keep hitting these problems,” Bull said.

“Eskom has on numerous occasions threatened to cut off Makana electricity because of non-payment,” GRA chairperson Philip Machanick noted. “Each time, a new plan has been negotiated. Ongoing failure of the municipality to put itself in a financially sustainable position is threatening its long-term viability.”

The GRA said it noted threats by some to initiate a rates boycott and a petition to call for full administration.

“What we are waiting for is a plan from government that puts the municipality on a sustainable path, otherwise it is very hard to argue against these options,” Machanick said.

“Now we know how this happened,” Bull said. “The next question is whether Makana can offer an acceptable solution to stave off the threatened cuts.

“Probably they can.”

But this didn’t solve the problem that someone appeared to have exceeded their authority, deliberately overturning the decision of the Council.

It would seem all that hard work has been wiped off. We are basically back to square one.

Nhanha said during Pillay’s tenure as acting MM the Eskom debt had been reduced to about R36 million.

“It would seem all that hard work has been wiped off. We are basically back to square one,” Nhanha said.

“The citizens of Makana pay for their consumption of electricity and can’t be disadvantaged because the municipality prioritises salaries of a bloated workforce,” Nhanha said in the statement. “The DA calls on the Executive Mayor Nomhle Gaga to act with speed to pay what is due to Eskom without delay, stick to the agreed payment plan.

“Further we implore Councillor Gaga to ensure that a council resolution taken a while back to ring fence all revenue generated in electricity be implemented without delay.”

Makana Municipality had not yet responded to an invitation to comment by the requested deadline of 2pm. This article will be updated to include their responses as soon as it is received. A request to Eskom for direct confirmation had likewise not yet been responded to.