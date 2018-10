Carinus Art Centre held their annual exhibition recently. Learners from PJ Olivier, Graeme College, Victoria High, Ntsika High, Victoria Primary and Fikizolo Primary took part. A fantastic variety of art on show ranged from drawings, paintings, sculpture and textiles to ceramics and printmaking. At the opening, Joubert Retief, principal of PJ Olivier, gave a thought-provoking speech, reminding everyone that art transforms and that the love for art is magic. Photo: Steven Lang