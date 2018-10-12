Makhanda’s Festival of little readers

Benecia Goliath of Little Stars of Hope ECD centre introduces excited little ones to a performance of 'The Gruffalo' at the recent Albany Reading Festival. Photo: Karobo Sylvester Some of the winners of the writing competition at the recent Albany Literacy Festival (from left) Mwango Booi, Yonela Xaliphi, Sisipho Dyonashe and Kwezilomso Melitafa, show off their certificates with Lebone Centre director Cathy Gush. Photo: Karabo Sylvester Via Kasi Movement tell their stories through captivating dance at the recent Albany Literacy Festival. Photo: Karabo Sylvester

Reading is a journey, says Kwezilomso Melitafa, a Grade 6 learner at George Dickerson

Primary School. And it’s really fun once you find your own way.

Kwezilomso was one of the winners of a writing competition, titled “If I could be an animal,

what would I be?” announced at the annual Albany Reading Festival held at St Mary’s DCC

in the school holidays.

Kwezilomso wrote about cheetahs: “I love the cheetah because it is more like me – it is fast

and flexible.” She says her story is about the love that the mother cheetah gives her babies

The festival, in its second year, attracted over 250 learners. It is an initiative of Lebone

Centre, St Mary’s and the Catholic Church, which is the main funder.

Day one, facilitated by the Lebone Centre, was dedicated to pre-school kids from seven local

day care centres and Grade R classes from St Mary’s and George Dickerson. They were

treated to a bilingual stage performance of ‘The Gruffalo’ while Basil Mills of NELM gave

an engaging narration of the book ‘Mr. Hare meets Mr Mandela’ by Chris Van Wyk.

Local dance group Via Kasi Movement, told stories through dance, and many children

enjoyed listening to audiobooks in a session arranged by the Inkwenkwezi society from Rhodes

University.

Pre-school teacher Benecia Goliath of Little Stars and Hope ECD centre says the festival

makes learning more real for the children: “We don’t have costumes at our schools to

demonstrate the characters for the kids.”

Local librarian Chesley Daniels encouraged children to sign up for library membership on the

day.

Zodwa Libi brought 18 children from the Assumption Nutrition Centre in Joza to the festival.

“The kids enjoy the interaction with others and get encouraged by seeing others read. The

fact that each child goes home with a book is a bonus.”

To encourage reading and access to reading material at the centre, Libi says they cut out

books from Nali’bali newspaper supplements and the kids use shoe boxes to store these

‘books’.