Smart cameras detect dodgy behaviour

Hi-Tec Security, has announced it is now offering an artificial intelligence based CCTV surveillance system that’s more discerning about what objects and human behaviours are most likely to be a threat.

“Avlytics offers true verification for alarm conditions,” said Hi-Tec Security spokesperson Billy Butters. “The system is able to distinguish between human presence, animals, vehicles or background.

Butters said the Avlytics monitoring system effectively offers clients “eyes on site” at business premises, homes, shopping centres, housing complexes and in other situations.

The system enables clients to personalise their monitoring packages, Butters said.

“The Standard Service includes virtual control room monitoring with all CCTV brands, while the Predictive Service includes human behaviour such as loitering.

The Smart Service option offers deeper insight into behaviours, and includes facial recognition and tracking.

Butters said the system would be of great benefit to farmers as well as warehouse and factory management.

“In the event of a strange vehicle driving on a farm road or approaching a warehouse or factory at night, for example, the CCTV cameras will activate and send the client a push video notification of what triggered the movement. The client is then more prepared when undertaking an investigation.”

Butters said the Avlytics system was “ready to go”, and several clients had already shown keen interest.

Based at 21 New Street in Grahamstown, Hi-Tec Security, under the ownership of Andrew Butters and with Andrew Wille as general manager, are providers of 24-hour armed response security services, guarding services, alarm monitoring, 24-hour CCTV monitoring, cash-in-transit services, VIP protection and access control.