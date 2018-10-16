Teen found unharmed after robbery

A teenage girl was found unharmed in a vehicle stolen during a farm robbery near Fort Beaufort on Monday 15 October.

The incident took place at Doringkloof, near Fort Beaufort, police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said. “An unknown number of robbers entered the farm premises and kidnapped a young woman with two farm vehicles and several other items from the home before fleeing. “The young woman, who was found unharmed in one of the vehicles, received trauma counselling. The second vehicle and several items were recovered.”

Specialist investigators were still at the scene until late yesterday and a case of house robbery and kidnapping is under investigation.

At this stage no arrests had been made and the police have appealed to community members who have information that could lead to the arrest and solving of this case to contact Colonel Andrew Middelton on 082 779 7150 or the Crime Stop Number on 0860 010 111.

“All information will be treated with strict confidentiality,” Govender said.