Watch out for ticks

Ticks can be a big problem in our pets and other animals such as Horses, Donkey’s and Cattle especially during the hot months and after rainfall. They can causes serious diseases such as Billary. These nasty critters can also cause skin infections and discomfort. Tick and flea control products can be brought from your vet and should be used as per instructions and on the advice of a veterinarian. You can also utilize the dip bath here at the SPCA for a small donation and also at Grahamstown Vets and dip can be purchased from the Clinic at the SPCA. During Tick and Flea season if using the dip facility it is advisable to do it monthly.

For more information and or advice on animal care, please do not hesitate to contact the Grahamstown SPCA or one of the friendly vets in town.

Ikhala Veterinary Practice on Strowan Road, 046 622 3261

The State Vet on George Street, 046 622 7112

Grahamstown Veterinary Practice on Fitzroy Street, 046 622 6743

Keep in touch with all the improvements and updates on your SPCA and our work in the community by following us on Facebook.

For more information, advice or guidance, to report cruelty and or details on how you can donate to help us with the work we are doing in your community, please contact the Grahamstown SPCA on 046 622 3233 or e-mail us at spcaght@gmail.com.

For any animal related emergencies and or queries please contact the Grahamstown SPCA on 046 622 3233 or the Emergency Cell on 064 82 08496