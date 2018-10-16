World meets to champion biodiversity

For 12 days starting 17 Wednesday, the United Nations will call on decision makers from more than 190 countries to step up efforts to halt the biodiversity loss and protect the ecosystems that support food and water security and health for billions of people. The UN Biodiversity Conference (14th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity – COP 14) will be held in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

The UN Biodiversity Conference is the governing body of the Convention on Biological Diversity, and advances implementation of the Convention through the decisions it takes at its periodic meetings.