Inspired by my neighbours!

Nongazi Mata lives in Vukani. Motivated by neighbouring families who have gardens in their yards, she started planting three months ago. She’s a living, thriving example of the principle of “vukuzenzele” – do it for yourself – who grows food to make her government grant go further. She can make isigwamba using ingredients entirely from her garden. She picks umsobosobo and mixes it with potatoes, carrots, peas and onions. Her aim is to feed herself and her family entirely with food grown in her garden. She would love to be assisted by receiving seeds, especially spinach. – Text and photo by Lindani Donyeli