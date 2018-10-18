CBD roads rehabilitation

By MAKANA COMMUNICATIONS

Makana Local Municipality is embarking on the first phase of its Roads Rehabilitation Programme with the R10 million funding sourced from the Municipal Infrastructure Services Agent (MISA). For this project, MISA has appointed Mamlambo Construction Company for the rehabilitation and maintenance of the three main roads within the CBD: Somerset, Huntley and High streets. The contractor is already on site and the project commenced on Monday 15 October 2018. It’s anticipated it will be completed by 6 December 2018.

The project will be carried out similar to the way the Beaufort Street upgrade was managed. At a later stage, a second phase will focus on the taxi route from Albert Road to Ncame Street.

Residents and commuters are requested to be patient as the project will inconvenience their daily routine. Affected businesses and residents will be notified in advance when the project will be in their areas.