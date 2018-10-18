Port Alfred gun shop robbed

Police have appealed to the public for information that could lead to the arrest of suspects in the robbery of a gun shop in Port Alfred on 18 October 2018.

Police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said the police were seeking two men who robbed the store around 11am on Thursday.

She said a man had entered the store, posing as a customer wanting to buy an item of clothing. Leaving the item on the counter, he walked outside, returning with a second man who showed the shop assistant a firearm and demanded the keys to the safe.

The men put several shotguns, rifles and handguns and various types of ammunition, as well as the assistant’s cellphone, in a camouflage bag and walked away from the store, leaving her in the strong room.

“One suspect was short, estimated to be in his 50s, dressed in a white shirt, black tie, formal pants and a peak cap,” Govender said. “He was fair in complexion.”

It was this man who had carried the fire arm used to threaten the assistant.

The other man, estimated to be in his late 20s, was tall and slender, wearing a black jersey and black track pants.

Two other assistants, who were out of the store at the time of the robbery, contacted the owner and the police.

A case of aggravated robbery is under investigation. No shots were fired and no one was injured.

Govender appealed to any person with information on the incident to contact the Crimestop number 086 001 0111.