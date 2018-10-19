Hero of the week: David Blenkinsop

After the Rhodes Internal Premier League (RIPL) Cricket tournament drew to a close on Friday 28 September, David Blenkinsop was named best shot of the tournament, best newcomer of the tournament, as well as best player in his side, the Hill Challengers. However, this outstanding performance throughout the Rhodes Premier League is just the tip of the iceberg.

Blenkinsop started playing cricket before he started primary school, always encouraged by his cricket-crazy family to pursue the sport. Growing in the sport throughout his time at school, Blenkinsop has played in a number of provincial sides, including being named in the Mpumalanga U19A Coke Week side.

However, Blenkinsop is not only a gifted cricket player. He has been involved in squash and rugby throughout his high school career, and has continued to play social squash while at Rhodes. The first-year BSc student hopes to be selected for the Rhodes first-team squash side in the near future, while continuing to contribute on the cricket pitch for Rhodes firsts.

“Sport will always be an important aspect of my life and I will continue to play as long as I can,” said Blenkinsop. “I also have the intention to give back to Rhodes cricket and have a position on the cricket board within the next couple of years.”

However, Blenkinsop also has goals off of the field. “Aside from sport I hope to one day own and run a fish farm on the Okavango river in Botswana,” said Blenkinsop.