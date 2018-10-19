How to stop Paradise closing down

Some years ago in the Festival there was a play entitled “Paradise is closing down”. With the latest news of threatened power outages, combined with water shortages, damaged roads and pavements, wandering livestock and inadequate infrastructure, Paradise does seem to be closing down.

The exorbitant amount owing to Eskom is alarming and a reflection of poor financial management by the Municipality. Perhaps GRA and Makana Revive could negotiate an administrative deal whereby citizens pay directly to Eskom. In that way the money for electricity would go directly to Eskom and not be used for an inflated municipal salary bill.

Rosemary Smith