GCB continues strong

Willows and Salem continued their unbeaten run in the Grahamstown Cricket Board’s (GCB) First league with impressive victories the past weekend.

Willows vs Cuylerville

Willows comprehensively defeated Cuylerville in a 75-run bonus point win on Sunday 14 October . Willows batted first and posted a massive 267/6 in their allotted 50 overs. The Willows batsmen came out firing from the word go and batted very aggressively throughout their innings.

Willows captain and opening batsman, Mohammed Sonday, laid the foundation for his side with a fine 66 runs. That momentum was followed by a magnificent 93 not out by Marquin Tom Loutz, who took over matters. Loutz was also voted Man of the Match for his knock and the two wickets he took later on. Thereafter, veteran Melville Daniels weighted in with 33* towards the end of the innings. Jason Renton 3/41 (10) was the best bowler for Cuylerville.

In their run chase, the home side had to face the dangerous bowling attack of Willows and struggled throughout their innings. They could only managed 192 all out in 40 overs, due to discipline bowling and fielding by the determined Willows side. Captain Brandon Handley was top scorer with his knock of 42, while the efforts of Charlie Muir (35) and Nick Bibbey (32) were all invane. Ruwayne Brooks 3/26 (8) was the star with the ball for Willows. He was well supported by Loutz 2/4 (3), Cole Wessels 2/56 (10), Liam Agnew 1/32 (7) and Daniels 1/55 (10).

Salem vs Rhodes

Salem continued their unbeaten run with a good 21-run win over Rhodes. Salem made 267/6 (50) and bowled out Rhodes for 246 runs. Jonty Van der Meulen was the big hero with the bat for Salem, scoring a brilliant unbeaten 102*. Kevin Bennett (56) and Chris Van der Meulen (36) were also in good knick with the bat. David Blenkinsop and Lelethu Cekiso both took two wicket each for Rhodes.

Blenkinsop (63), Simon Webster (35), Daniel Tooley (31*) and Uz Mohammed (30), tried their best with the bat but it was not good enough in the end. Ivan Marais stars with the ball for Salem and took an impressive 4/41 (8).

Makana Sona vs Southwell

Southwell finished Makana Sona off quickly and celebrated a massive 161-run bonus point win. Southwell made a huge 293/5 (50) and bowled out Makana for a mere 132 (35). The leading run scorer in the league, captain James Stirk, was at it again and on fire with the bat for Southwell. He scored a magnificent unbeaten 136*, while Chris Matthews recorded a fine 65 runs in good support.

Chris Ford was the best bowler for Southwell as they quickly bowled out Makana. He took 4/35 (10) while Jeff Tarr 2/39 (7) and Graid Armitage took 2/5 (2).

2nd League

Shrews vs Sidbury

Shrews 109

– R Harley 26, R White 32

* H Kurten 4/13, J Morseer 3/25, J De Klerk 2/23

Sidbury 110/0

– S Biggs 43*, B Olckers 20*

Sidbury won by 10 wickets and bonus point

Shrews vs Manleys

Shrews 150 all out

– J Tilbury 35, L Plaaitjie 25

* C Fourie 3/43, B Wakeford 3/17, L Isaacs 2/37, J Eaton 2/45

Manleys Flats 112 almal uit

– C Fourie 31*, W Pienaar 23

* J Wehemeyer 4/24, N Shabalala 5/32

Shrews won by 38 runs + bonus point

Southwell II vs Salem II

Southwell 258/6 (50)

– R Moss 101*, A Emslie 53,

* R Pittaway 2/36, Pierre 2/44

Salem 258 all out

– L Pittaway 85, R Horne 53, N Brotherton 43

* G Armitage 4/41, C Ford 3/29

Match tied

Station Hill vs Tiger Titans

Titans 138 (26)

– Z Simanga 24, A Baliso 45

* R Jacobs 2/10, S Saki 3/28, F Jacobs 2/26

Station Hill 114 almal uit

– R Jacobs 20, R Baartman 21, R Hilpert 27

* Z Simanga 6/27, M Siko 2/16

Titans won by 24 runs

Rainbows vs Early Birds

Rainbows 103

– T Mlonyeni 41

Early Birds 63 (19)

* T Shotana 6/14, T Mlonyeni 2/11, A Mgwenda 2/12

Rainbows won by 40 runs and bonus point

Cuylerville vs Kenton

Cuylerville 197

Kenton 103

Cuylerville won by 94 runs and bonus point