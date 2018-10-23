A listening heart and a love of learning

TRIBUTE

Lindsay Abrahams

Mrs Lindsay Abrahams (nee Murray) matriculated from St Mary’s Diocesan School for Girls in Pretoria. She trained as a teacher specialising in Mathematics and Music. She commenced her teaching career at Waterkloof Primary followed by Tamboerskloof Primary. During this time she completed a BA Law degree at the University of Pretoria.

After Mrs Abrahams married she took time off to devote to her children, Philip and Kathryn. She moved to Grahamstown to be closer to her family and it was then that she started teaching at Victoria Primary, in 1992. Over the years she taught a number of grades, she was instrumental in expanding the school library and developing the school computer laboratory. Mrs Abrahams fostered a love of learning and she was passionate about encouraging children to enjoy reading. She shared her incredible love for the arts and directed many school productions over the years. These are the memories so many of the Victoria Primary School girls hold dear.

In 2010 she was promoted to principal of the school and under her leadership the school continued to grow and flourish. Following her retirement at the end of 2014 she moved back to her favourite place in the school, the school library and the classroom where she continued to teach Grade 7 English.

It was in the library that many girls spent hours with this special lady. She was a wonderful listener and she guided many girls through personal trials and tribulations. So many Victoria Primary girls and old girls have a special story to tell about how she helped them through difficult situations and became their favourite teacher.

In the words of one of our old girls, Hannah de Wet, “Mrs A inspired so much in so many!” As a colleague she was interested in each member of staff and took a keen interest in their aspirations and their family members. Every new baby which was born into the Victoria Primary family was welcomed with one of her special hand-crocheted cot blankets.

Her ministry of music was also shared with the congregation of Christ Church where she played the organ most Sundays. Mrs A, as she was affectionately known, touched so many lives with her generosity of spirit and love.

She leaves her husband, Don and her children, Philip and Kathryn, both successful attorneys, and their spouses Mica and Shawn. Her intention was to move to Johannesburg at the end of the year to be closer to her children and she had plans to be in England in January to welcome her first grandchild. Her legacy lives on in the many lives she touched.