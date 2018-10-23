Christmas Cheer fund for the kids

Once again we are dedicating the Grocott’s Mail Christmas Cheer Fund to Child Welfare which will be put the money to good use at Ikhaya Losizo Cluster Foster Home in Joza. The centre is home to around 20 vulnerable and orphaned children, and provides daytime care for around another 60.

Funds raised through the Christmas Cheer Fund will be used to by uniforms and other school necessities for the children in the new school year. Any surplus will go towards a fence to prevent residents dumping rubbish in the adjacent thoroughfare.

As usual, a highlight of the fundraising drive – and of the festive season buildup in Makhanda (Grahamstown) will be the Pro Carmine Choir’s annual Christmas Cheer Concert. The concert date is Friday 30 November. All proceeds from this wonderful community event will be added to the Grocott’s Mail Christmas Cheer Fund for Child Welfare. Venue to be confirmed.

HOW TO DONATE TO THE CHRISTMAS CHEER FUND

You can donate by depositing cash into the following account

Bank: FNB

Account name: GBS Bank

Account number: 52322003436

Reference: Christmas Cheer Fund and Your Name