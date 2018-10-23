Christmas Cheer fund for the kids

Once again we are dedicating the Grocott’s Mail Christmas Cheer Fund to Child Welfare which will be put the money to good use at Ikhaya Losizo Cluster Foster Home in Joza. The centre is home to around 20 vulnerable and orphaned children, and provides daytime care for around another 60.
Funds raised through the Christmas Cheer Fund will be used to by uniforms and other school necessities for the children in the new school year. Any surplus will go towards a fence to prevent residents dumping rubbish in the adjacent thoroughfare.
As usual, a highlight of the fundraising drive – and of the festive season buildup in Makhanda (Grahamstown) will be the Pro Carmine Choir’s annual Christmas Cheer Concert. The concert date is Friday 30 November. All proceeds from this wonderful community event will be added to the Grocott’s Mail Christmas Cheer Fund for Child Welfare. Venue to be confirmed.
HOW TO DONATE TO THE CHRISTMAS CHEER FUND
You can donate by depositing cash into the following account
Bank: FNB
Account name: GBS Bank
Account number: 52322003436
Reference: Christmas Cheer Fund and Your Name
Caring for our town’s children
Since 1917, Child Welfare SA Grahamstown has been serving the community through the promotion of child and family care, child protection services and health development. The first of its kind in South Africa, this non-profit organisation caters for over 1000 children and families a year.
Child Welfare Grahamstown manages the Ikhaya Losizo Cluster Foster Homes in Joza, where three house mothers and one relief worker care in a family-like environment for 16 children in the three houses.
Attached is the Nompumulelo Pre-School which cares for 64 children from surrounding communities during weekdays from 7.15am to 2.30pm.
Child Welfare Grahamstown’s huge and important task of providing social services for Makhanda’s (Grahamstown’s) children is carried out by a team of seven social workers, two auxiliary social workers and volunteers.
While they’re affiliated with Child Welfare SA, they are autonomous in funding and managing their operations.
They are partly subsidised by the Department of Social Development Eastern Cape; but it is with the backing and support of local businesses and institutions and through various internal fundraising initiatives that they are able to continue their work to care for Makhanda’s (Grahamstown’s) vulnerable children.