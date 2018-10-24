Beads and my patch of earth

Zingisa Budaza is always busy. She’s been growing things for most of her life – and when she’s not in her garden, she’s doing beadwork.

When Grocott’s visited her she was in her Extension 6 garden, puling out weeds. “You can’t plant on top of the weeds,” she said.

She was also harvesting a fine spinach crop and preparing to plant more.

Budaza also does a variety of beadwork. The kind of support she’d like is for community members to buy her beadwork and put in orders. She’d also appreciate seeds so she can continue planting. If you’d like to help, please contact Lindani Donyeli at 046 603 7111 or 063 423 0655.