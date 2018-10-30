EC sends more fire fighters to Tstsikamma

Storms River Village in Tsitsikamma had to be evacuated last night as gale-force winds drove the fire around Lottering forest and it breached the containment line. Around 11pm last night the N2 was closed at the Kareedouw turn-off and the Tsitsikamma toll gate was still closed this morning, Working on Fire spokesperson Nthabiseng Mokone said.

Two hundred fire fighters were deployed to the Tsitsikamma fire which continues to rage, Mokone said. The area impacted by the fire was close to 30 000ha.

The National Department of Environment Affairs’ Working on Fire programme has 210 firefighters and supporting vehicles, spotter planes, two Huey helicopters and two fixed-wing 802 air tractor bombers, working to contain the fires in the area which have been burning for the past six days.

Mokone yesterday said an additional 120 Working on Fire fire fighters from the Free State and Eastern Cape (Cata and Tsomo) have been deployed to assist the George and Garden Route Municipality with fire suppression and mop-up operations.

Last night (Tuesday 30 October) the Sarah Baartman and Longmore teams were on the fireline with SU29, FT48 and FT62.

“This morning, Wednesday 31 October, Lottering and Kromsriver are on the fireline,” Mokone said.

The fire around Lottering forest breached the containment line due to strong gale force winds around 9pm, Mokone said.

“The fire jumped the N2 and burnt north and south of the N2. Storms River Village had to be evacuated to the SANParks sports field.

“The lightining strike fire at Witelsbospeak and Clarkson are still not contained. Around 11pm the N2 was closed at Kareedouw turn-off and the Tsitsikamma toll gate is still closed,” Mokone said in a statement this morning.

“At this stage, the George Area is engulfed with smoke and ash leaving firefighting ground crew busy suppressing and mopping up areas burnt, while aerial support is on standby until the conditions become favourable to fly in.”

Two babies were among the eight people killed in a fire at a house in Farleigh, Knysna, on Monday, according to a report by News24.