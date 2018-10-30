Hero of the week: Johan Botha

Johan Botha recently came back to Makhanda (Grahamstown) having placed in the prestigious Mr World Bodybuilding competition in Taranto, Italy, 13-16 October. Botha came fourth in the Masters division of the Mr Universe competition, after months of training and preparation.

An experienced bodybuilder of 25 years, Botha has won a number of accolades throughout his career, including: first place at the SA Champion Masters division in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017; SA Police Champion 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016 and second place in the 2018 SA police championships. Botha has also represented SA at the World Championships in 2014 (Italy, sixth place) and 2015 (Spain, fifth place), as well as being chosen for the team in 2016, but had to withdraw due to injury.

Botha began bodybuilding after a number of serious rugby injuries sidelined him from the field, sparking a passion for the sport. He has passed on his love of the sport to his son, Francois, whom he hopes will achieve as much as he has over the years.

“My ultimate goal is to win the Masters Mr Universe Competition in 2019 and for my son to win the Junior Mr Universe in 2019,” said Botha. “My preparation for the 2019 Mr Universe has already started.”

“I want to keep encouraging the younger guys to keep on working hard in the gym, stick to their diets and hopefully join me on the biggest stage ever shortly,” said Botha.

Botha was also full of praise for those who have supported him throughout his career. “I want to thank all my sponsors for making this trip possible for me and a special thanks to Mr Ron Weissenberg who always ensures that i make it abroad,” said Botha. “[I also want to thank] my wife especially, who prepares my stringent diet food on a daily basis.”