Licence to get green!

Members of the Masikhulisane Multipurpose Co-operative recently received certificates from Umthathi Training Project at a certificate ceremony in Extension 10 for their participation in a two-week course about healthy living.

The course teaches participantsm to grow vegetables for home use, as well as selling to the community, in a back-yard garden they can start from scratch.

The course encourages organic planting and participants were given seeds to plant in their gardens, along with garden tools from Umthathi Project.

Co-op secretary Sinawe Tsotsa said the aim of that project is to help the youth and give them hope that they can do it if they really want (vukuzenzele). She thanked Umthathi Project for what they did for them. If you would like to assist the co-op or find out more about it, call Tsotsa at 073 561 2695.