School grieves after pupil’s death

St Andrew’s College has asked the community to keep the Chauke family, and the boys and staff of the school in their prayers as they come to terms with the death yesterday of Grade 9 pupil Aubrey Chauke.

Aubrey, who was in the school’s Graham House, collapsed at the school’s water polo pool yesterday afternoon, after playing a match, the school said in a statement.

“All medical interventions to revive him were unsuccessful and he was declared dead by the school Sanatorium doctors. At this stage we have no knowledge as to the cause of death and await further information,” the school said.

“Our heartfelt condolences are extended to his family and friends. During this time, we are focused on assisting the family, and our family of boys and staff at St Andrew’s College with counselling and support.

“Mr Alan Thompson (Headmaster) and Pastoral Staff: Father David Stansbury (Chaplain), Mrs Lion-Cachet (Psychologist), and the broader wellness team are working with boys and staff. This sad and devastating news may affect all of us in different ways, but we know that our boys and staff will be able to lean on each other as they remember their fellow Andrean,” the school said.

A letter from Aubrey’s Housemaster to parents spoke of the “sheer grief shown by the boys in his dorm, in the house and throughout the school at the passing of Aubrey but also with the amazing sense of community displayed by the boys, parents, staff (of both SAC and DSG) and the old boys and old boy parents of Graham”.

Police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender confirmed the incident, saying that Aubrey, 14, had collapsed around 4.45pm.

“An ambulance was called to the scene. At their arrival at 17:03 the paramedic declared the young scholar dead,” Govender said. “The family of the deceased was notified by the principal of the school.”

Govender said a routine inquest into the cause of Aubrey’s death was under investigation.