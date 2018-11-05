A real road trip!

Ten Nombulelo Secondary School learners accompanied by Siviwe Ngcingi (Makana Brick sponsored intern) and Fezica Ngesi enjoyed an activity packed three-day tour to Port Elizabeth and surrounds. They are seen here at the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds, the Donkin Memorial and the Boardwalk. They were also moved by the displays at the Red Location Museum, impressed by the NMU athletics stadium, treated to lunch at the airport by kind strangers, and let their hair down at the beach and the Bay West Mall. Photos supplied