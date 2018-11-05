Weather | About | Advertise | Subscribe | Contact | Support Grocott's Mail
The St Andrew's College A band seen during the street march competition. Photo: Supplied

Highland capers draw the Makhanda clans

The annual St Andrew’s Highland Gathering and Highland Games took place at St Andrew’s College in Makhanda (Grahamstown) on Sunday 23 September. The Day was a celebration of the school’s heritage, which included Scottish games, a performance from the school’s pipe band, as well as traditional highland dancing.

Brady Armstrong during the Highland Games.
Photo: Supplied

The St Andrew’s College A band during the selection competition.
Photo: Supplied

The St Andrew’s College A and B bands seen at the Highland Gathering.
Photo: Supplied

All competiting bands march onto Lower Field during as part of the massed band.
Photo: Supplied

The St Andrew’s College B band during the street march competition.
Photo: Supplied

The St Andrew’s College A band seen during the street march competition.
Photo: Supplied

Lilitha Lubengu during the Highland Games.
Photo: Supplied

Amy Thompson of DSG during the Highland Dancing.
Photo: Supplied

Morrigan Irwin of DSG during the Highland Dancing.
Photo: Supplied

