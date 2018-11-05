Highland capers draw the Makhanda clans

The annual St Andrew’s Highland Gathering and Highland Games took place at St Andrew’s College in Makhanda (Grahamstown) on Sunday 23 September. The Day was a celebration of the school’s heritage, which included Scottish games, a performance from the school’s pipe band, as well as traditional highland dancing.
Brady Armstrong during the Highland Games.
The St Andrew’s College A band during the selection competition.
The St Andrew’s College A and B bands seen at the Highland Gathering.
All competiting bands march onto Lower Field during as part of the massed band.
The St Andrew’s College B band during the street march competition.
The St Andrew’s College A band seen during the street march competition.
Lilitha Lubengu during the Highland Games.
Amy Thompson of DSG during the Highland Dancing.
Morrigan Irwin of DSG during the Highland Dancing.
