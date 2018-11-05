Holy Cross celebrates Heritage Day

Holy Cross teachers, pupils and their families joined together for a Heritage Day celebration at the school on 23 September. Rhodes student teacher Lwandisi Mantla led the children in imixhentso dancing. The children played indigenous games such as itoti, upuca and ugqabsi and sang U yalila ubhabha, Dadobawo sicelamandla, kubuhlungu ukugula, and Inzonzobile. Wanderers Rugby Football Club member and parent Peter Evan taught the children basic rugby skills. Of course there was delicious food and drink: umqusho, isigwamba, umqa, braai meat, sauerkraut, stews and ginger beer.