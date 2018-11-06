Start your engines… it’s time for the 2018 Amatola Run

Photos by Don Bryce show some of what you can expect to see at this year’s Classic Car event.

By DON BRYCE

Bookings are now open for the annual Amatola Classic Car Run, which this year will be held on Sunday 18 November. Note that the run is a week earlier than usual, due to other motoring events happening on the last Sunday.

The popular social event was founded in 1991 by three motoring enthusiasts, Frikkie Viljoen, John Small and Clive Morris, to commemorate the gruelling Amatola Rallies of the 1950s. The modern day “Amatola” has become the largest event on the classic motoring calendar, growing year by year and including entries from Grahamstown and King William’s Town. A large contingent of Queenstown participants is expected this year. Anyone with an old, classic or exotic vehicle is welcome to attend, and the general public is invited to view the cars and see them off at 10am on the day.

Lunch is in Kei Road, hosted by the farming community and consisting of steak and vegetables, dessert and coffee. Booking for the lunch is essential, and this can be done at Tiger Wheel and Tyre, Devereux Avenue, in East London. The run will start at the Hub in Beacon Bay with coffee and doughnuts for participants at the start. Registration opens at 8am on the day. Clubs interested in group bookings are welcome to contact the organiser Joyce Hattingh at the numbers provided below.

Tiger Wheel and Tyre and Plastic Arts and Signs are the main sponsors of the event.

Additional attractions are a flea market, a touch farm and stalls selling fresh farm produce. The pub will be open to cater for the thirsty. There will be a lucky draw for participants.

Meal tickets are on sale at Tiger Wheel and Tyre, at a cost of R80 per person. Registration costs R30 per car, which includes indemnity and a numbered commemorative plaque. These plaques have become collectors’ items with regulars. Anyone wanting to secure a particular number may contact Joyce.

For further information phone Joyce Hattingh at 084 798 6248 or 043 741 2577.