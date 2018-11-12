Beware of the heat in summer

As we approach summer it is important to remember that hot weather can be a serious problem for animals and in particular dogs. Dogs die in hot cars, even on a mild day temperatures in a car with open windows temperatures can easily reach 60 degrees celsius. As dogs are unable to sweat and therefore overheat much quicker than humans. Dogs with short noses, thick coats or health issues should be walked in the early morning or late evening to avoid the hottest hours of the day. Clipping long haired dogs, providing fresh cool water and cool showers can all help keep your dog feeling well in the heat of the day. REMEMBER dogs should never be left unattended in cars (even with the windows open), even on a mild day the temperature in a car can become unbearable very quickly.

The drought issue is a very real problem in Grahamstown and the surrounding areas, and it is vitally important that all your animals also have access to the water they need.

For more information and or advice on animal care, please do not hesitate to contact the Grahamstown SPCA or one of the friendly vets in town.

Ikhala Veterinary Practice on Strowan Road, 046 622 3261

The State Vet on George Street, 046 622 7112

Grahamstown Veterinary Practice on Fitzroy Street, 046 622 6743

For more information, advice or guidance, to report cruelty and or details on how you can donate to help us with the work we are doing in your community, please contact the Grahamstown SPCA on 046 622 3233 or email us at spcaght@gmail.com.

For any animal related emergencies and or queries please contact the Grahamstown SPCA on 046 622 3233 or the Emergency Cell on 064 820 8496.