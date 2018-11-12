Lindsay Abrahams: ‘Our mother really loved all of you’

To the Grahamstown community, we would like to express our heartfelt thanks for the love and compassion that has been shared with our family since the passing of our dear wife and mother, Lindsay Ann Abrahams on 14 October 2018.

When we first moved to Grahamstown in 1992 from Cape Town to a small dorpie in the middle of the Eastern Cape – where we didn’t really know anyone – Mom wasn’t sure how our family would be received. 26 years later, we can safely say, our family has been loved and cared for in Grahamstown. Our mother would be so honoured by the love and compassion that has been shown to us on her passing. Our mother was clearly loved by so many whose lives she touched, and we are proud to know that our mother was a pillar of the community in Grahamstown.

We could never thank everyone who has helped and supported our mother and family over the past 26 years, but would like to single out Victoria Primary School – the teachers, the parent-teacher association, and most especially the ladies of VP. Our Mom was proud to be a teacher at such an exceptional school and dedicated much of her life to the school. Mrs A was so proud of each and every lady at VP – especially when you girls improved your spelling and started reading chapter books. Know that our mother really loved all of you and know that you are incredibly fortunate to be educated at such an incredible school.

Thank you for all that everyone has done for our father and us during this incredibly difficult time. We adored our Mother and every day without her is a challenge. However, we know that our Mother would want us to express her gratitude for all that Grahamstown has meant to us and our family and all our lives. Thank you for everything that Grahamstown has done for us, and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.

Philip & Meike Abrahams, and Kathryn & Shaun Kotze