Poetic Licence

Having marched with hundreds of others to the City Hall today to demand the recall of our thoroughly inept municipal leaders, I was reminded of a poem written in 1937 by John Betjeman about the English town of Slough which in his view had been allowed to decay into something close to ruin. It begins:

Come friendly bombs and fall on Slough!

It isn’t fit for humans now,

There isn’t grass to graze a cow.

Swarm over, Death!

Slough Revisited

(after John Betjeman)

Clean up the junk of Grahamstown,

the cartons that are tossed around

as finger-lickin’ chickens drown

in bottled beers

and find a way to use the bin

that louts won’t drop their litter in

but swig their brandy, whisky, gin

and build arrears.

Come, heavy rains, and fill somehow

the lakes and dams that often now

lie dry as bone while fools allow

their friends to croak.

Come, leaders, spout your two-faced guff

about how each must have enough

but where’s the money? times are tough –

it’s all a joke.

Sweep up the heaps of broken glass,

discarded diapers in the grass

disgusting with their stinking mass

of gelid waste

and harvest the synthetic wrap,

the plastic bags that fences trap,

the trays, containers, man-made crap

we almost taste.

This lovely town is filthy – how

did we, her citizens, allow

such things to happen? True, right now

we’re badly led:

our sick municipality,

immersed in illegality,

won’t work or care, can’t think, can’t see –

they’re too well fed.

As donkeys and the cattle roam

the thoroughfares that we call home

and fertilise the roadside loam,

they do no harm

but idle representatives

employ their worthless relatives,

roll out clichéd imperatives

and spread alarm.

In shacks and RDPs up there

the people dream and wait and stare

as berg winds of yet more hot air

spin fairy tales:

Come, simple sheep, repeat that vow

that life will be much better now

(we’ll take no notice anyhow) –

the blade impales.

Let’s fix ourselves these mammoth holes

that burrow like gigantic moles

across each street – let’s set our goals

and move along.

Those thieves and ne’er-do-wells who spout

their lying promises no doubt

believed we’d never vote them out.

Let’s prove them wrong!

Harry Owen