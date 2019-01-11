Kind constable was a lifeline in an anxious time

I live in Randburg, Gauteng. I have an aunt who lives in Grahamstown and on Wednesday 26 December, our family, having made many, many unsuccessful attempts to contact her on both 25 and 26 December, were, to say the least, extremely concerned. Being holidays, the only assistance we could enlist was that of the Grahamstown Police.

To this end, I would like to sincerely thank a very special Constable Frans. Sadly, I have no other information*. He was an absolute lifeline, calming me down and offering every possible assistance to find my aunt.

He is to be commended! How wonderful if all our policemen followed his exemplary attitude.

Linda Britz

* Grocott’s Mail’s sources indicate it was most likely Constable Kevin Frans, who was on duty that weekend, who helped the writer.