Just before the December holidays,Community Work Programme participants went to Raglan Road Clinic to reap the rewards of their planting. They have planted cabbages, carrots, beetroot and pumpkin for the clinic’s elderly patients. They also provide vegetables to the Multipurpose Centre Old Age home in Raglan Road. ‘The giving hand is the blessed one,’ said supervisor Nobathembu Peter. – Story and photo by Lindani Donyeli