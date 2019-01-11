Residents protest over dumpsite

Ghost Town residents on Monday 7 January barricaded the road below Sugarloaf Hill – the route to the Makana Electricity Department, Hooggenoeg and Makana Brick in Makhanda (Grahamstown) – in protest against dumping in the area and because they say they have been neglected by the municipality.

A major clean-up led by the Grahamstown Residents Association, supported by Makana Municipality, local business and the Army, was conducted in May 2015. Dumping in the area quickly resumed, with some residents in the area using it to dump household waste. At the time, they said unreliable collection and not being given black plastic bags were to blame.

Garden services, building contractors and other businesses made matters worse by carting waste to a garden refuse tip there rather than to the municipal landfill. A group of residents in the area successfully campaigned to have the site closed and fenced off; however the dumping by both residents from other areas as well as businesses continued on the open land below the fenced-off area.

This week’s protest was because residents of Ghost Town, below the former garden refuse tip, were furious that the dumping had been allowed to continue and believe Makana Municipality should have intervened to reverse what was by Monday not only a shocking sight in a residential area, but also an obvious health hazard. When Grocott’s Mail arrived, a group of children was rummaging through the dumped waste. “Ons soek speelgoed,” they told our reporter.

The protesters barricaded Trollope Street north of Fitzroy with tyres, plastic crates and garden waste on Monday morning and vowed to remain there until Makana Municipality responded to their demands.

Around 10am, a dozen Public Order Police officers from Port Elizabeth arrived and negotiated with the protesters. Spokesperson for the Ghost Town protesters Weston du Plessis told POP’s Warrant Officer Serfontein that the community had many issues that Makana Municipality needed to address. First and foremost, they wanted the councillor for the area, Mthunzi Fatyi, to tell them how he would address their situation.

“We want a councillor who will care about this community,” Du Plessis told Serfontein. “We want the municipality to co-ordinate programmes to address the drug use that they say is a ‘coloured’ problem. We want coloureds to also be employed at the municipality. We want this rubbish to be cleared from here and for it to stay clean.

“When this mess is cleared up, then we will leave.”

Serfontein said he would bring the councillor to come and address them.

At 10.45am, with no sign yet of Fatyi or anyone else from the municipality, the frustrated residents set fire to some of the piles of rubbish on the hillside. There was panic as the fire quickly took in the tinder-dry conditions, and a wooden power line pole caught fire. As the fire then rushed towards houses next to the site, residents brought out hosepipes, as well as buckets and bottles of water to quench the flames.

Serfontein and the Public Order Police returned with Fatyi as fire engines arrived.

In his discussion with Du Plessis, Fatyi laid the blame for the situation on municipal officials. “You see them sitting behind Shoprite when they are supposed to be working,” the Ward 3 councillor said.

The situation was resolved when front end loaders arrived – one from Makana Brick Chief Executive Colin Meyer and one organised by Makana Acting Community Services Manager William Welkom. They quickly cleared the area.

Meyer then bought black plastic bags and distributed them to residents, who collected loose litter on the east side of Trollope Street. Welkom said the municipality would return with more black bags.

“The front-end loaders can’t work on that side of the road because they will damage water pipes and cables, but the people said they would collect the rubbish if we provided the bags,” he told Grocott’s Mail as the protest headed towards a resolution.

Interviewed at the site, Meyer said while the blockade of the main route to Makana Brick was hurting his business, he understood the residents’ frustration and fully supported them in their protest. “Tomorrow I’ll bring trucks in and we’ll cart all of this away to the dump. By tomorrow I think this problem will be resolved and this site will be clean,” Meyer told Grocott’s Mail on Monday.