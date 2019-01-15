Schools brace for water cuts

Experts predict it could be 30 days until Makhanda’s (Grahamstown’s) supply is reduced by half, forcing strict rationing across the city. As the academic year launches, Grocott’s Mail asked principals of some of our top schools what measures they have in place for a depleted and intermittent water supply.

A crisis task team to mitigate disaster was launched at a meeting called by the municipality on Monday 14 January. Business, civil society and government representatives learned that the main supply to the city’s western areas, Settlers Dam, is this week at 13.4% of its capacity. The much smaller Howieson’s Poort Dam, from which the western supply is pumped for treatment at Waainek, was this week at 23.1%, according to Peter Ellis, Managing Director of MBB, which has been contracted by Makana Municipality to manage water demand and repair leaks.

Makhanda boasts some of the country’s best educational establishments that are the lifeblood of the local economy. Those with boarding or residence facilities have put considerable resources into securing their institutions and the young people they serve against service delivery failures. However, Rhodes University, which contributes more than 60% of the city’s GDP, said this week it would have to close its doors if urgent solutions aren’t found to the city’s looming water crisis.

Water tanks, boreholes and strict water-saving regimes are some of the measures local schools have taken to secure continuous access to water, but all remain concerned about the possible impact of shortages on the health and safety of learners and staff.

Hostels

For Victoria Girls’ High School, a reduced and less reliable water supply would be problematic.

“Our primary concern would be the long term impact on our hostels and how long we would be able to keep these open,” said Principal Warren Schmidt. “The school has managed previous water difficulties quite well, but the extent of proposed water outages is of concern.”

VGHS has a number of water tanks on their premises and the school is able to utilise borehole water when needed. “We have been stressing the need for water conservation among our staff and learners for some time,” Schmidt said.

The school’s biggest concern surrounds their ability to keep their hostels open.

“While plans are in place for water outages, we can only continue for as long as the water crisis does not have a major impact on the health and safety of our learners and staff.”

Tanks

Graeme College Principal Kevin Watson noted that the availability of water resources had become a serious problem, not just in Grahamstown, but also on a global scale. “Water conservation is important on all levels,” he said.

Graeme College needs water to cater for over 655 boys and a full staff component of educators and support staff, Watson said. The school’s boarding establishment caters for over 100 boys.

To mitigate frequent water outages and alleviate the potential crisis, the Governing Body had invested in water tanks. In the current water crisis, the school had, as an emergency measure, linked the school borehole water to the water tanks to ensure toilets and showers would be operational.

“Fortunately, the school has a strong borehole and we are able to water designated sporting fields in order for our extra-curricular activities to continue,” said the Principal, emphasising that the water crisis and the emergency measures had serious financial implications for the school.

“Graeme College is monitoring the situation carefully and will do all in its power to ensure that teaching and learning is not disrupted,” Watson said.

However, the school had limited resources, making them very dependent on the Municipality.

“We have put crisis management plans in place, but are hoping that the issues highlighted are being addressed by local government,” Watson said. “The standard of living and basic needs of our community are of utmost importance.”

Inconvenient

Newly appointed Kingswood College head Dr Colleen Vassiliou replied to questions in consultation with the school’s Business Manager, Steve Gardner.

A reduced and even less reliable supply would obviously be inconvenient and frustrating, but the school could cope, Vassiliou said. “We have a good alternative supply which could sustain us for long periods. The water quality, while acceptable, will have a detrimental affect on water heating systems if used for prolonged periods, which would then increase replacement frequency and therefore costs,” Vassiliou said.

“From an educational perspective, from day one of the first term we are going to sensitise the pupils and staff to the current situation and implement alternative water saving practices in all areas of the College.”

Self sufficiency

Ntsika Secondary School Principal Madeleine Schoeman said while water supply in Grahamstown East was generally less reliable, “at least we have had some water for parts of the day”.

When the school has outages, large rubbish bins are filled with water for use in toilets. “However, we need municipal supply the following day to flush and clean the toilets well.”

The school uses tank water for drinking, as well as the Scholar Nutrition Programme. “We catch water in containers under taps, and use this for plants and trees.”

The school is grateful for the four tanks installed by Galela Amanzi a few years ago, with a 20 000 litre capacity.

“However, with 780 learners, this water cannot last indefinitely, as it provides 25 litres per person when full,” Schoeman said. “Even though people in our community are used to using water more sparingly, 25 litres per person cannot keep the school open for longer than a week (for feeding and hygiene). We will have to source water from Grey Dam or boreholes – but even those sources are not inexhaustible.”

Self-sufficiency was the only answer for schools with less resources, Schoeman said. “We are grateful to Rotary Grahamstown who are working on a water and sanitation matching grant project for Ntsika. This will make us much less dependent on municipal water.

“Another plus in an area with a high water table is that we can use this water in our food garden and for watering trees. We are looking for someone who can show us how to dig a safe well!”

Schoeman said she was also on the look-out for learners wanting to start making money for the matric farewell or a camp by enlarging the school’s (small) pond.

Intermittent

At the moment and for a good deal of the fourth term of 2018, Nombulelo Secondary has water at the school for only a few hours in the morning.

“At least this means that the cooking can happen for the Scholar Nutrition programme,” Principal Nicci Hayes said.

“While we do have tanks, a school our size can easily go through a large tank in a day, and with so little rain at the moment we are currently not even switching over to tanks but rather keeping that water for emergency flushing at the end of days. It is very challenging and unhygienic.”

Hayes said the school is looking at the possibility of further tanks.

“We are also hoping to procure waterless soap. If the outages become worse as the dam levels drop, it will certainly be difficult to continue with schooling as normal.”

Grey water

The Diocesan School for Girls had been investing in sound water management, storing rain water and implementing water-saving measures for some time, Principal Shelley Frayne said. These included flushing toilets using grey water harvested from showering; limiting showers to two minutes per girl and providing sanitation liquid instead of water to wash hands.

“From the start of this year, there is rigorous action in place with ongoing communication and monitoring to ensure that our water consumption is kept to a minimum,” Frayne said. “We have intensified our water-saving efforts implementing showers every alternate day with evening swims on the days in between.

“Girls will wear sports uniform all day to eliminate unnecessary laundry and will make use of the water-saving app designed by Matric 2018 pupil, Caydn Barker, to monitor their individual water usage.”

Frayne said they could not accurately predict their capacity to operate indefinitely without a regular municipal water supply.

“However we are hopeful that this eventuality never materialises. In the interim, we pray for rain and hold fellow Grahamstonians who are not as fortunate as we are in our thoughts.

“As we have previously in the case of recent town fires, DSG will continue to make every possible contribution to the sustainability of our beautiful city.”