“Chippa” succumbs to cancer

By: CHRIS TOTOBELA

Over the past week, the country mourned the passing of one of South Africa’s football legends, Philemon “Chippa” Masinga. The Bafana Bafana legend was admitted in hospital in December but finally succumbed to cancer related illness on Sunday 13 January.

Masinga started off at Jomo Cosmos and moved to Sundowns before making a dream move to Leeds united in the United Kingdom where he played alongside his Bafana team mate Lucas Radebe. He also played in Italy and Qatar before hanging up his boots in 2002.

He scored a memorable goal that booked Bafana Bafana a place in their first ever world cup in France. Masinga scored 18 goals in 58 appearances for Bafana and was part of the 1996 squad that won the AFCON. Masinga was a true professional, which he showed so many times when he was booed by his own fans whenever he missed a scoring chance.

However he was always willing to wear the green and gold of SA with pride and always delivered when it mattered most. He netted 154 times in 328 professional games.

He will be missed by many football lovers in the country for his great contribution in South African football. The Klerksdorp born star will be laid to rest next week Thursday.