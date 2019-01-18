Gardening for my family

Khunjulwa Noni Mangi is a mother who enjoy planting – she’s been doing it for the past three years. Mangi is unemployed and she feeds herself and her family with the vegetables that she plants. “The cost of living is too high,” said Mangi. She has planted mielies, cabbages, spinach, carrots and pumpkin. As she is unemployed with no income, she would love to continue planting and would appreciate any good Samaritan providing her with seeds. The rain in the past few days has made her very happy, as there has been no water in Makanda and she hopes will rain more.