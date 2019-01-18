Guinness Pro14 – LIVE – Isuzu Southern Kings vs Toyota Cheetahs

Update #10

Cheetahs awarded penalty, converted by 13 Benhard Janse Van Rensburg

10-17 Cheetahs

Update #9

Kings awarded penalty, converted by 15 Banda.

10-14 Cheetahs

Update #8

Cheetahs come back with a try, 7 Junior Pokomela, converted by 10 Schoeman.

7-14 Cheetahs

Update #7

Kings score at 42 minutes into the match, try made by 10 Ntabeni Dukisa, converted by 15 Masixole Banda.

7-7

Update #6

The match has resumed, Cheetahs 10 Tian Schoeman kicks it off.

Update #5

We have halftime here, with neither team managing to get over the whitewash again. Kings 0-7 Cheetahs.

Update #4

Yellowcard, Cheetahs 9 Tian Meyer (C); for cynical play.

Update #3

Cheetahs score at 7 minutes into the match by 11 Rabz Maxwane, converted by 10 Tian Schoeman.

0-7 Cheetahs

Update #2

The Kings have made a number of changes to their side compared to the team that lost to Edinburgh last week.

Masixole Banda, Yaw Penxe, Tertius Kruger, Berton Klaasen, Bjorn Basson, Ntabeni Dukisa, Stefan Ungerer, Schalk Ferreira, Michael Willemse, Nicolaas Oosthuizen, Stephan Greeff, John-Charles Astle (C), Cyril John Velleman, Henry Brown, Ruaan Lerm

Substitutes

Alandre Van Rooyen, Lupumlo Mguca, Rossouw De Klerk, Andries Van Schalkwyk, Andisa Ntsila, Sarel Pretorius, Martin Du Toit, Harlon Klaasen

The Cheetahs are coming in on strong form after beating Zebre 27-12 on 6 January. Here is how they line up.

Malcolm Jaer, William Small-Smith, Benhard Janse Van Rensburg, Nico Lee, Rabz Maxwane, Tian Meyer (C), Ox Nche, Joseph Dweba, Aranos Coetzee, Justin Basson, JP Du Preez, Gerhard Olivier, Junior Pokomela, Daniel Maartens

Substitutes

Marnus Van Der Merwe, Charles Marais, Luan De Bruin, Sintu Manjezi, Walt Steenkamp, Abongile Nonkontwana, Shaun Venter, Louis Fouche

Update #1

Welcome to our coverage of the Guinness Pro14 derby match between the Isuzu Southern Kings and the Toyota Cheetahs from the Nelson Mandela University Madibaz Stadium. Follow us for live scores and updates.