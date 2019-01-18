Weather | About | Advertise | Subscribe | Contact | Support Grocott's Mail
As seen by the height of the dam wall, the water level of this dam is well under capacity. While this dam is no longer being used to service livestock, the game in the area continue to use this dam as their main source of water. Photo: Stephen Kisbey-Green

Water saving tips

By on Conservation, Enviro News, Farming, Gardening, OUR TOWN, OUTSIDE
  1. Throw used tissues in the bin (instead of the toilet).
  2. Defrost food in the fridge.
  3. Reuse towels as much as possible.
  4. Reduce the frequency of washing clothes. Only wash full loads.
  5. Do not play with water (i.e water balloons, water toys, etc.).
  6. Do not use water for cooking where possible.
  7. Sweep floors and driveways instead of washing.
  8. Do not leave taps running. Turn off the shower when not rinsing. Fix any leaking or dripping taps.
  9. Make use of water-saving low flow taps.
  10. Do not boil more water than you need.
  11. Fill the cistern on your toilet with a brick or other objects to reduce it’s size.
  12. Avoid washing your car unless it is absolutely necessary.
  13. Cover your pool. Portable pools often waste more water than they retain, so they should be avoided.
  14. Borehole water should be used wherever possible. Make it clear where borehole water is being used.
  15. Save any water in a bucket instead of letting it wash down the drain.
  16. Capture and save any rain water when it comes.
  17. Check your water meter and bill. Make sure that it is accurate.
  18. Wash dishes wisely. Do not let them pile up, and use only the dishes that you need.
  19. Use grey water, such as urine and other waste water, to water your garden.
  20. Buy products that do not need a lot of water to use, or that do not need a lot of water to produce.
  21. Save shower and bath water in a bucket for use elsewhere. Shower shorter and less often.
  22. Use aerators on taps to reduce the amount of water being used while maintaining the pressure.
  23. Discus water usage within your home, and set household water goals. Check that everyone in your household is adhering to water targets. Make water saving a game for kids.
  24. Install a dual flush system on your toilets.
  25. Make use of indigenous plants and remove invasive species.
  26. Reduce the size of your lawn.
  27. Only flush toilets if it is necessary. Saving water should not make you sick.

Photo: Sourced from the government of the Western Cape.

