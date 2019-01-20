Dagga worth R2.5m seized at Colchester

A 43 year old man was arrested with more than 570kg of dagga near Colchester last night, according to Provincial Police Spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci.

The arrest came after Kinkelbos police spotted a white GWM bakkie with a canopy driving at high speed towards Nelson Mandela Bay on the N2 at around 8.50pm.

“A short vehicle chase ensued, which ended when the driver left the road and crashed into road signs,” Soci said. The driver tried to flee from the police but was arrested after a chase of about 100 metres.

Twenty large bags of dagga with a total weight of more than 570kg were discovered on the back of the bakkie.

“The estimated street value is about R2.8 million,” Soci said.

The 43-year-old driver was arrested for dealing in dagga and his vehicle taken for forensic analysis. He will be appearing in the Alexandria Magistrates Court on Monday 21 January 2019.