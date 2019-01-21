Rainmustfall – but Rhodes on track

Rhodes says its plans to open for first-year registrations on 2 February 2019 are on track, and that it

is working closely with Makana Municipality and national government to keep the institution, and

the town, viable in the face of a deepening water crisis. University technicians and management are

among those on joint operations committee (JOC) established this week to urgently plan for the day

when the city’s supply is predicted to halve, just four weeks from now.

Experts say it could be 28 days until the local water supply is reduced by half, forcing strict rationing.

The University was among the city’s core economic entities invited to a water crisis meeting on

Monday 14 January. High-level lobbying for national government support, strict enforcement of

water restrictions, a water-rationing plan, importing experts who managed Cape Town’s recent

water crisis and the day to day logistics of ensuring residents have water are among the tasks for the

emergency team established at the meeting.

Makana Communications Manager Yoliswa Ramokolo said that a joint operations committee had

been established.

“Work groups are finalising action plans . The JOC will sit again tomorrow and from then the

Municipal website and Facebook page will have information,” Ramokolo said on Thursday 17

January.

“The work groups are currently busy with the action plan. They meet [Friday] again to go through it

and implementation can be from the weekend.”

The main supply to the city’s western areas, Settlers Dam, is this week at 13.4% of its capacity

according to MBB Consulting Engineers, who summed up a grim scenario in the opening

presentation in the city hall’s Council Chamber. Experts have previously said because of high silt

levels, it is unlikely the last 10% in the dam can be extracted. The much smaller Howieson’s Poort

Dam, from which the western supply is pumped for treatment at Waainek, was Monday at 23.1%,

according to MBB Managing Director Peter Ellis. MBB has been contracted by Makana to manage

water demand and repair leaks in the municipality.

Rhodes University will open for first-year registration on 2 February and lectures start on 11

February. Total expected enrolment is 8500 and of those, 3800 students will be living in campus

residences in 2019. In a statement the Communication and Advancement Division on 16 January,

said, “The University’s plans to open for first year registrations on 02 February 2019 are on track…

The University is working closely with the Makana Municipality and various stakeholders, including

the national government, to find workable solutions to the challenges faced by the Makana

community and the University.”

Executive Director of Infrastructure, Operations and Finance Dr Iain L’Ange said the University had

lobbied national government through the ministries of Water and Sanitation, Higher Education and

Economic Development for urgent funding to fast-track upgrades to boost the city’s supply. This was

in addition to extensive measures already in place to secure a reliable supply for the campus

population.

“Based on our experience during the 2013 water outages, Rhodes University could operate for three

to five days without the municipal water supply,” L’Ange and Vice Chancellor Dr Sizwe Mabizela said

in a joint statement replying to Grocott’s Mail’s queries. “This reckoning is based on personal

hygiene, sanitation and logistical considerations.

“After five days, in the absence of an alternative plan, the University will have to close its doors.”

The University’s Communications Division said plans were in place to prevent this, however: “A

number of practical interventions aimed at reducing water consumption and wastage will be

rigorously implemented. The University is confident that, provided these interventions are

implemented and adhered to, it will be able to continue to offer students the same high-quality

educational experiences it always has.”

In addition to measures aimed at reducing consumption and wastage, the University was currently

complementing its water supply with harvested and filtered grey water and borehole water, Rhodes

said.

According to a study by the Rhodes Economics Department, the University contributes 60-65% of

the total GDP of the area under Makana Municipality.

Another major contributor to the local economy is the National Arts Festival (R94 million to the GDP

of the city and R374m to the GDP of the province). Festival CEO Tony Lankester, who attended the

crisis meeting, told Grocott’s Mail afterwards, “We’re working on a plan for the NAF period to

reduce the impact of the event on the town’s supply and ensure our visitors are looked after.”

The meeting was convened by councillor Ramie Xonxa, chair of the Makana Water Forum and led by

Municipal Manager Moppo Mene. The directors of Local Economic Development and Safety and

Community Services, Riana Meiring and Kelello Makgoka were there from the municipal coalface.

From the city were the Grahamstown Business Forum, Grahamstown Residents Association, SA

National Civic Organisation (Sanco) and the SANDF. Regional representatives from the Department

of Water and Sanitation as well as the Municipal Infrastructure Support Agency also contributed. A

seven-person task team drawn from those present was given the mandate to co-opt whatever

technical, communication and other expertise they required, in addition to the professional services

of MBB.

The current total demand for water in Makhanda is 18 megalitres a day. Waainek Water Treatment

Works, which supplies areas mostly west of the railway line, treats 8ML a day. The James Kleynhans

plant east of the city fill reservoirs at Tantyi and Mayfield, in turn feeding Extensions 1-7, Joza,

Vukani, Tantyi, Xolani, Fingo, Mayfield, Transit Camp and some of King’s Heights with treated water.

Currently 10ML a day is treated at James Kleynhans which takes in water from the Glen Melville

storage dam, fed by the Orange-Fish river scheme.

In his opening presentation, Ellis showed photographs of rampant vandalism that is hampering the

management of water services, and amounts to thousands of rands in loss and damage.

When the water from Settlers and Howieson’s Poort dams is finished or can no longer be pumped,

the 10ML currently treated at James Kleynhans will be rationed across the city.

Not for the first time, residents across the city last weekend had a taste of no water supply. Areas

served by James Kleynhans have for months experienced daily outages, as maintenance is carried

out to improve water quality. More frequent and longer outages have been experienced since

December. This is because only one of three pumps at the facility is working. Normally two should be

operating together, with one on standby. Two pumps broke down and are being refurbished, with

the first due to be reinstalled and pumping on 21 January.