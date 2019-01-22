Man survives shooting on city street

A case of attempted murder is under investigation after a man survived a shooting on a city street in Makhanda (Grahamstown) late on Monday 21 January.

Police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said a man aged around 35 had been followed by two unknown men on a motorcycle through town.

“In Market Street, the man stopped and got out of his car,” Govender said. “The two males on the motorcycle stopped next to him and shot him at point blank range with a shotgun in his stomach. They then fled the scene.”

The incident occurred at 8.45pm on the corner of Market and Bartholomew streets.

“The victim was taken to a local hospital and transferred to a hospital in PE,” said Govender, who said a case of attempted murder was under investigation.

“The motive for the shooting is not known and will form part of the investigation,” Govender said.