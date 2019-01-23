Police appeal for information after Kleinemonde murder

Detectives from Seafield SAPS in Kleinemonde have asked the community to assist in tracking down the killer of 79-year-old Pieter De Coning. De Coning was shot at his home around 11.30pm on Monday night 21 January.

Police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said De Coning was getting out of bed to challenge someone at the window of his bedroom, when the intruder stuck his body through the window and shot him and ran away.

“During the preliminary investigation, forensic experts collected an item of clothing, possibly belonging to the suspect,” Govender said.

Port Alfred’s Cluster Commander Brigadier Morgan Govender expressed his shock at the incident and said yesterday, “We extend our condolences to the family and friends of the victim. We make an appeal to the community to assist the SAPS with our investigation.”

No arrests have been made and an urgent appeal is made to any person with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect to contact Warrant Officer Yeza Tyala at Seafield SAPS on 082 442 3814, during office hours on 046 -6751113 or contact the Crime Stop number on 0860010111.