Smoke from PE covers Makhanda

Makana Fire Services Manager William Welkom has confirmed that the smoke that covered parts of Makhanda (Grahamstown) late afternoon Wednesday 23 January was from a large fire at Summerstrand, Port Elizabeth.

Algoa FM reported on the fire on Wednesday in the Noordhoek area of Port Elizabeth, which started around 9pm Tuesday 22 January.

At midday today the station’s Neil Bisseker told Grocott’s Mail this morning’s updated report still applied.

Algoa FM reported that PE fire-fighting teams were keeping an eye on the fire and that initial plans to evacuate the SANCCOB Penguin Rescue Station were put on hold because of a change in wind direction.

VIDEO TAKEN THIS MORNING OF THE SUMMERSTRAND FIRE DAMAGE BY ALGOA FM’S NEIL BISSEKER :

Makana Fire Chief William Welkom told Grocott’s Mail this morning, “Yes I can confirm that the smoke visible in our town was due to the fires in PE.”

A fire at the south end of the Makana Botanical Gardens late on Sunday afternoon 20 January was brought under control by Makana fire fighters who had access to ample water in the adjacent Dog’s Dam. It flared up briefly again and was again brought under control the next day.

Makhanda (Grahamstown) residents were concerned when smoke covered the city and then settled on the western horizon around sunset yesterday 23 January. Speculation that it was smoke from the Port Elizabeth fire was confirmed by both the South African Police Service and Makana Fire Services.