Police seek help in tracing missing men

The South African Police Service have issued a request for the public to assist in tracing these two Makhanda (Grahamstown) people who are missing:

SEBENZILE MICHAEL KUME (70)

was last seen by his neighbour on 28 November 2018 leaving his home in Extension 10, Grahamstown. He was on his way to his girlfriend but never arrived at her house in Hlalani location, Grahamstown. He has not made any contact with his family since then.

MBULELO BUDAZA (24) was last seen by his aunt on 21 December 2018. He was walking in Ncame Street Joza. On the day of his disappearance he was wearing a green T-shirt, brown long trousers and white Adidas shoes. He did not make any contact with his family or friends after that.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts please contact Captain Anton Annandale at the Detective Service Joza, Grahamstown on 082 3019 703 or 046 602 2761/ AnnandaleA@saps.gov.za