Graeme take U11 honours over Grey

On Saturday 19 January, the Graeme Juniors had a great outing against Grey, despite the U13 A side struggling. There were three good wins to celebrate for the visiting side, against the strong competition at Grey in Port Elizabeth.

Alizwa Jack was without doubt the man of the match in the U13 B game, with his 34 runs, and 4 for 15 with the ball. Rhys Wiblin wad joined by Aaron Richardson, of the first team,

with a 5-for on the day, ending with exceptional figures of 6 for 14 in the U11 A match.

The senior teams met Pearson for the first time in a full fixture on Saturday. Pearson cleaned up in the U14 A, U15 A and Second team fixtures and will be thrilled with those performances. The First team game was far tighter with Graeme controlling most of the day.

Graeme won the toss and elected to bat, but Pearson bowled tightly and put Graeme under early pressure. Garwin Dampies batted positively scoring a superb 74 off 71 balls; but a lack of partnerships meant that Graeme never got away from Pearson. Both teams were probably satisfied with Graeme’s 197 all out.

Like Graeme, the Pearson batsmen struggled to build significant partnerships and a see-saw battle ensued. At 120 for 4, Pearson looked to be in control. Richardson bowled a superb spell though, which all but sank Pearson. Richardson ended with 5 for 41, and Pearson were struggling at 154 for 9. A superb tenth wicket partnership virtually got Pearson home, but Dampies snuck the final wicket with Pearson on the same score, ending a 43 run tenth wicket partnership and ending the match as a tie. It was a game neither team deserved to lose.

Summary of scores can be found at: https://www.grocotts.co.za/category/sport/

1st vs Pearson

Graeme 197 all out

Garwin Dampies 74

Seth Faltain 20

Pearson 197 all out

Aaron Richardson 5 for 41

Match tied.

2nd XI vs Pearson

Pearson 302-7 in 50 overs

Graeme 47 all out in 16 overs

Graeme lost by 255 runs.

U15A vs Pearson

Graeme 35 all out.

Pearson 35/ 0

Graeme lost by 10 wickets.

U14A vs Pearson

Pearson 277/ 9

Christiano Jason 2 for 40

Graeme College 110 all out.

Graeme lost by 167 runs.

U13A vs Grey u13A

Graeme 88 all out

Grey 89/0

Graeme lost by 10 wickets

U13B vs Grey u13D

Graeme 97 all out

Alizwa Jack 34

Inathi Planga 27

Grey 70 all out

Alizwa Jack 4 for 15

Avuya Kepe 3 for 9

Graeme won by 27 runs.

U11A vs Grey u11A

Grey 65 all out

Rhys Wiblin 6 for 14

Andrew Muir 2-18

Graeme 66 for 4

Enrique Strydom 17

Graeme won by 6 wickets

11B vs Grey u11C

Graeme 149 all out.

Grey 47 all out.

Graeme won by 102 runs.