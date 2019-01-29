More than 80 000 new EC voters register

The Electoral Commission in the Eastern Cape said it was pleased with the outcome of the past registration weekend.

“Historically Day One registration activity is usually slow and this past weekend has shown this trend to remain with most activities taking place on Sunday afternoon between midday and 4pm,” Eastern Cape Electoral Officer Kayakazi Magudumana said in a statement.

Magudumana provided this summary of statistics in the Eastern Cape:

New Registration figures – 84 604 with the highest portion being in the Nelson Mandela Metro (14 804) followed by Buffalo City Metro (10 113) and King Sabata Dalindyebo Municipality (6482);

The age breakdown shows that the majority of new registrations were within the 20-29 age group (46 365), followed by the 18-19 age group (20 969);

A further indication of the gender split throughout the province reveals that of the total new registrations there was an almost equal split of 42 276 females and 42 328 males, a difference of only 52. This is a fairly new phenomenon as historically there are more females than males. However, in the two metropolitan municipalities, more females registered for the first time (7459 Nelson Mandela Metro, 5214 Buffalo City Metro) versus male first time registrations (6 625 Nelson Mandela Metro, 4 899 Buffalo City Metro).

The Eastern Cape obtained the third highest number of new registrations with Gauteng being the highest followed by KwaZulu-Natal. This was in line with the number of citizens living in those provinces, Magudumana said.

“Once again, we remind those who missed the opportunity to register this past weekend that they are still able to register at the local IEC offices located in all municipalities in the province between 8am and 5pm on weekdays. This opportunity is only available until the proclamation of the election date by the State President: thereafter, registration for the National & Provincial 2019 election stops,” Magudumana said.

In order to register, you will need to be:

A South African citizen;

In possession of a green bar coded ID or a Smart card or a valid temporary identification certificate;

16 years or older (although you may only vote at the age of 18 years or older).

No proof of residence is required in order to register.

To check your details you can:

SMS your ID number 32810 (cost R1 per sms) to receive notification of registration details including the voting station you are currently registered in.

* Call 0800 11 8000 (07h00 to 21h00 week days)

* Dial “120”432# and follow the prompts

* Visit the website www.elections.org.za

How do I find my correct voting station?