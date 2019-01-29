Suspicion about saddles leads to arrests

The three men were arrested and two saddles were seized to the value of R30 000 and R12 000 respectively outside Makhanda (Grahamstown) last weekend.

Police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said during the night of 16 and 17 January, robbers entered a home on a farm on the Southwell Road, which forms part of the Crown River Safari and nature reserve and stole property worth over R200 000, including the two saddles.

“On Friday 25 January at 10am a local farmer who had been following social media after the unique theft had sparked interest, informed SAPS at Grahamstown that he had been approached by three men who offered him ‘Western saddles for sale’. He arranged to meet the sellers near a bank in High Street at a specific time.

The local SAPS established a team including members from Grahamstown Vispol support, the rural safety manager as well as a local security company who surprised the men when they arrived in a white Uno with the two saddles.

Investigators will use experts to establish the link between this recovery and the house breaking which took place on the farm.

The suspects are due to appear in the Grahamstown magistrates court this week. They face a charge of possession of stolen property.